749 W CROSS STREET

Beautiful home in Historic Washington Village. This 3 bed 1.5 bath home features historic exposed brick and hardwood floors. The open floor plan leads to the kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offer 3 spacious bedrooms and a hall bath with a tub/shower combo. Working Late? No problem, because this home has a 1 car private parking pad. Easy access to highways and University of Maryland Medical Center. Also, within a mile you will find outstanding opportunities to socialize: local breweries, restaurants, the newly updated Cross St Market, Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards, Under Armour, and the Inner Harbor. Perfect home to enjoy all the conveniences the city has to offer.