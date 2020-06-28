All apartments in Baltimore
749 W CROSS STREET

749 West Cross Street · No Longer Available
Location

749 West Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in Historic Washington Village. This 3 bed 1.5 bath home features historic exposed brick and hardwood floors. The open floor plan leads to the kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offer 3 spacious bedrooms and a hall bath with a tub/shower combo. Working Late? No problem, because this home has a 1 car private parking pad. Easy access to highways and University of Maryland Medical Center. Also, within a mile you will find outstanding opportunities to socialize: local breweries, restaurants, the newly updated Cross St Market, Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards, Under Armour, and the Inner Harbor. Perfect home to enjoy all the conveniences the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 W CROSS STREET have any available units?
749 W CROSS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 W CROSS STREET have?
Some of 749 W CROSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 W CROSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
749 W CROSS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 W CROSS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 749 W CROSS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 749 W CROSS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 749 W CROSS STREET offers parking.
Does 749 W CROSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 W CROSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 W CROSS STREET have a pool?
No, 749 W CROSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 749 W CROSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 749 W CROSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 749 W CROSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 W CROSS STREET has units with dishwashers.
