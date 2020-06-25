749 S Curley St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

3 bedroom updated EOG townhome in Canton with amenities throughout. Includes exposed brick, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island breakfast bar. The newly finished basement offers a third bedroom and laundry/storage area. Parking pad in rear.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4763926)