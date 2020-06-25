All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

749 S Curley St

749 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

749 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom updated EOG townhome in Canton with amenities throughout. Includes exposed brick, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island breakfast bar. The newly finished basement offers a third bedroom and laundry/storage area. Parking pad in rear.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4763926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 S Curley St have any available units?
749 S Curley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 S Curley St have?
Some of 749 S Curley St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 S Curley St currently offering any rent specials?
749 S Curley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 S Curley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 749 S Curley St is pet friendly.
Does 749 S Curley St offer parking?
Yes, 749 S Curley St offers parking.
Does 749 S Curley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 S Curley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 S Curley St have a pool?
No, 749 S Curley St does not have a pool.
Does 749 S Curley St have accessible units?
No, 749 S Curley St does not have accessible units.
Does 749 S Curley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 S Curley St does not have units with dishwashers.
