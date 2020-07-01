748 Reservoir St, Baltimore, MD 21217 Reservoir Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the second floor. Amazing Location! Right next to some of the most beautiful architecture Baltimore has to offer. The Block is being renovated one beautiful home at a time! Pets are case by case pertaining to small dogs and cats.
Property Highlights:
* Engineered Hardwood Flooring throughout the apartment * Great Location in Reservoir Hill * Newly Renovated * Pets are case by case * Stainless Steel Appliances * Lots of Natural Light
(RLNE5395778)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have any available units?
748 Reservoir St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have?
Some of 748 Reservoir St Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
748 Reservoir St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)