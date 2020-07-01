All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 748 Reservoir St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
748 Reservoir St Unit 2
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

748 Reservoir St Unit 2

748 Reservoir St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

748 Reservoir St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the second floor. Amazing Location! Right next to some of the most beautiful architecture Baltimore has to offer. The Block is being renovated one beautiful home at a time! Pets are case by case pertaining to small dogs and cats.

Property Highlights:

* Engineered Hardwood Flooring throughout the apartment
* Great Location in Reservoir Hill
* Newly Renovated
* Pets are case by case
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Lots of Natural Light

(RLNE5395778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have any available units?
748 Reservoir St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have?
Some of 748 Reservoir St Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
748 Reservoir St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Reservoir St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland