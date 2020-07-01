748 Reservoir St Unit 2

Amenities

This is a newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the second floor. Amazing Location! Right next to some of the most beautiful architecture Baltimore has to offer. The Block is being renovated one beautiful home at a time! Pets are case by case pertaining to small dogs and cats.



Property Highlights:



* Engineered Hardwood Flooring throughout the apartment

* Great Location in Reservoir Hill

* Newly Renovated

* Pets are case by case

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Lots of Natural Light



