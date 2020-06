Amenities

Great 1bd/1bth in Reservoir Hill located in a 3-unit building. Close to major throughways with easy access to downtown Baltimore. Close to light rail and a commuters dream with EZ access to Penn station. Very Spacious 1bd room with lots of Natural Light. Apartment has been recently updated and includes stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Tenant Responsible for utilities, pets are case by case basis. Great Apartment at a great price !