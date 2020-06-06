All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

737 E. COLD SPRING LANE

737 East Cold Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

737 East Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21212
Richnor Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
737 E. COLD SPRING LANE, BALTIMORE CITY - 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome available in Baltimore City.

Special features include a new stove, granite counter tops, large finished basement with full bath and washer and dryer; and is within walking distance of the new elementary school opening in 2021.

.6 mile from Loyola College, 1 mile from Morgan State University, and 1.8 miles from John's Hopkins University.

The Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Pets permitted on a case by case basis with an additional $50 pet fee.

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

For leasing information, please call Tashi Turner 443-203-4124.

(RLNE5498451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE have any available units?
737 E. COLD SPRING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE have?
Some of 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
737 E. COLD SPRING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE is pet friendly.
Does 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE offer parking?
No, 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE does not offer parking.
Does 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE have a pool?
No, 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE does not have a pool.
Does 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE have accessible units?
No, 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 E. COLD SPRING LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
