Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

737 E. COLD SPRING LANE, BALTIMORE CITY - 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome available in Baltimore City.



Special features include a new stove, granite counter tops, large finished basement with full bath and washer and dryer; and is within walking distance of the new elementary school opening in 2021.



.6 mile from Loyola College, 1 mile from Morgan State University, and 1.8 miles from John's Hopkins University.



The Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Pets permitted on a case by case basis with an additional $50 pet fee.



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information, please call Tashi Turner 443-203-4124.



(RLNE5498451)