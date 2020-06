Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

REMAINDER OF JUNE FREE for JULY 1 LEASE The best in Brewers Hill! Classic character & charm .Hardwoods throughout. Pocket doors. Tin ceiling. Over 1500 F/S of living space. Spacious bedrooms with loads of natural light. Walk through bedroom is perfect home office, nursery or sitting room. Unfinished basement is great for storage. Convenient to Canton Crossing, 95 & all city living has to offer! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!