Welcome home! This spacious, move-in ready home is located in popular O'Donnell Square close to shopping, restaurants, 95 and 895. City convenience with a warm neighborhood feel! Immaculate 3 bed 3 full bath home with bedroom on main floor features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer conveniently located on top floor. Complete with surround sound and ample space for entertaining!