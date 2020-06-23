724 LIGHT STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1BR apartment in Federal Hill. Steps away from businesses, restaurants and shopping. Located in the heart of Inner Harbor, close to the Science Center and only a block away from Federal Hill Park. The unit has a private deck balcony on the 2nd floor connected to the master bedroom. The rooms are quiet and filled with light. The neighbors are friendly and respectful. Unit features new windows, hardwood floors, a huge walk in closet, dishwasher, as well as W/D. Cats only/non-smoking policy is in place. Water included. Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Parking conveniently located behind the building.