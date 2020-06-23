All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 LIGHT STREET

724 Light Street · No Longer Available
Location

724 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1BR apartment in Federal Hill. Steps away from businesses, restaurants and shopping. Located in the heart of Inner Harbor, close to the Science Center and only a block away from Federal Hill Park. The unit has a private deck balcony on the 2nd floor connected to the master bedroom. The rooms are quiet and filled with light. The neighbors are friendly and respectful. Unit features new windows, hardwood floors, a huge walk in closet, dishwasher, as well as W/D. Cats only/non-smoking policy is in place. Water included. Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Parking conveniently located behind the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
What amenities does 724 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 724 LIGHT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
724 LIGHT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 LIGHT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 724 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 724 LIGHT STREET does offer parking.
Does 724 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 724 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 724 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 724 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 724 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 LIGHT STREET has units with dishwashers.
