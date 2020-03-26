All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 717 S. East Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
717 S. East Ave.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

717 S. East Ave.

717 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

717 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
717 East Ave - Stunning 3 BR/3BA TH in Canton - Stunning 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse. Great living/dining room combo with hardwood floors and exposed duct work. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances including: gas stove with convection oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Separate island with stools. Nice family room with gas fireplace and decorative walls. Past the family room is the back yard which is covered with slate. Gas hook up for gas grill. Open staircases lead to second floor. Master suite has recessed lighting, his and hers walk in closets, duel vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower for two, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Basement has the 3rd bedroom with a full bath and a separate laundry space and lots of storage. Great rooftop deck with gas and water hook up. Available Now. $2500/month + utilities.

(RLNE1868781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 S. East Ave. have any available units?
717 S. East Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 S. East Ave. have?
Some of 717 S. East Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 S. East Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
717 S. East Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 S. East Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 S. East Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 717 S. East Ave. offer parking?
No, 717 S. East Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 717 S. East Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 S. East Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 S. East Ave. have a pool?
No, 717 S. East Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 717 S. East Ave. have accessible units?
No, 717 S. East Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 717 S. East Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 S. East Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland