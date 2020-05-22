All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 715 Montford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
715 Montford Ave
Last updated June 15 2019 at 8:51 AM

715 Montford Ave

715 North Montford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

715 North Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 2 bedroom one bath with den townhouse. Good size living room with carpeting. Separate dining room with carpeting as well. Large kitchen with vinyl flooring. Plenty of space for a table. Kitchen has a gas stove and refrigerator. Past the kitchen is the laundry room. Also leads to the back yard. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, both with carpeting. Small porch off of one of the bedrooms. One pass thru room that can be used as a den or office. Unfinished basement with lots of storage space. Available Now. $750 /Month + Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Montford Ave have any available units?
715 Montford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Montford Ave have?
Some of 715 Montford Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Montford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
715 Montford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Montford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 715 Montford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 715 Montford Ave offer parking?
No, 715 Montford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 715 Montford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Montford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Montford Ave have a pool?
No, 715 Montford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 715 Montford Ave have accessible units?
No, 715 Montford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Montford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Montford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland