715 Montford Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 2 bedroom one bath with den townhouse. Good size living room with carpeting. Separate dining room with carpeting as well. Large kitchen with vinyl flooring. Plenty of space for a table. Kitchen has a gas stove and refrigerator. Past the kitchen is the laundry room. Also leads to the back yard. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, both with carpeting. Small porch off of one of the bedrooms. One pass thru room that can be used as a den or office. Unfinished basement with lots of storage space. Available Now. $750 /Month + Utilities.