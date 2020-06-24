All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 714 W 33rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
714 W 33rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

714 W 33rd St

714 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Wyman Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

714 West 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Hampden! - Charming 2 bedroom end unit townhome in Hampden! Just minutes away from The Avenue of Hampden shops and restaurants! Inviting main level features wood flooring throughout along with a convenient bath. Updated modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, built-in dishwasher, and generous cabinet storage! Cozy upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a luxurious full bath with claw-foot soaking tub and separate shower! Private walled patio offers the perfect place to relax or entertain! Full size washer and dryer included.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4736903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W 33rd St have any available units?
714 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W 33rd St have?
Some of 714 W 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
714 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 W 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 714 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 714 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 714 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 W 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 714 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 714 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 714 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 W 33rd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland