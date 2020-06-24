714 W 33rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Hampden! - Charming 2 bedroom end unit townhome in Hampden! Just minutes away from The Avenue of Hampden shops and restaurants! Inviting main level features wood flooring throughout along with a convenient bath. Updated modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, built-in dishwasher, and generous cabinet storage! Cozy upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a luxurious full bath with claw-foot soaking tub and separate shower! Private walled patio offers the perfect place to relax or entertain! Full size washer and dryer included.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



