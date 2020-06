Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4br/2.5ba home perfect for roommates or a growing family & conveniently located in Washington Village.Freshly renovated from top to bottom w/gleaming hwds. Gourmet kitchen with granite and SS appl. and lovely private patio situated just off the kitchen. The second level features 2 brs, hall full bath, & laundry. 3rd floor has 2brs w/ connected bath. Great storage in bsmt.