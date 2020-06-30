All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
712 S DECKER AVENUE
712 S DECKER AVENUE

712 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

712 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY RENOVATED historic Canton townhome with off-street PARKING featuring an open and inviting floor plan, exposed brick, crown moldings, and hardwood floors throughout. Fully updated kitchen offers stainless appliances, granite countertops & extra-large eat-in island. Second floor features 2 bedrooms and master bath with walk-in shower, a jacuzzi tub, and custom closets. Fully finished basement with stone flooring, 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, bonus room and additional storage. Off-street PARKING PAD. The house is located three blocks from Patterson Park, steps to Canton Square and Canton waterfront. Quick ride to Fells Point and Harbor East. Easy access to I-95, I-895 and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 S DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
712 S DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 S DECKER AVENUE have?
Some of 712 S DECKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 S DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
712 S DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 S DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 712 S DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 712 S DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 712 S DECKER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 712 S DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 S DECKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 S DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 712 S DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 712 S DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 712 S DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 712 S DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 S DECKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

