712 S DECKER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FULLY RENOVATED historic Canton townhome with off-street PARKING featuring an open and inviting floor plan, exposed brick, crown moldings, and hardwood floors throughout. Fully updated kitchen offers stainless appliances, granite countertops & extra-large eat-in island. Second floor features 2 bedrooms and master bath with walk-in shower, a jacuzzi tub, and custom closets. Fully finished basement with stone flooring, 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, bonus room and additional storage. Off-street PARKING PAD. The house is located three blocks from Patterson Park, steps to Canton Square and Canton waterfront. Quick ride to Fells Point and Harbor East. Easy access to I-95, I-895 and downtown.