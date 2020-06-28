708 LUZERNE AVENUE S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN THE HEART OF CANTON! WALKING DISTANCE TO SAFEWAY AND ALL OF THE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS OF CANTON SQUARE. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORING AND EXPOSED BRICK THROUGHOUT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS THIRD BEDROOM. ROOF TOP DECK IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!