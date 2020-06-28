708 LUZERNE AVENUE S

708 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN THE HEART OF CANTON! WALKING DISTANCE TO SAFEWAY AND ALL OF THE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS OF CANTON SQUARE. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORING AND EXPOSED BRICK THROUGHOUT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS THIRD BEDROOM. ROOF TOP DECK IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
