Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Edmondson Village $1,100 a month!! - Take a look at this gem in Edmondson Village. This home is a corner unit with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath house. This home has a large eat-in kitchen, spacious rooms, hardwood floors through out, new paint, new furnace and a rear deck. This home won't last long! Call for a showing today!! (410)779-9991



Tori 301-237-0399



Tenisha 443-540-1201



(RLNE4097382)