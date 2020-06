Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this beautifully spacious 4 bedroom row home in the heart of Baltimore. The place has been completely rehabbed from top to bottom including all new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, newly renovated bathrooms, new flooring, new paint and new sliding door in the rear. Located just minutes from the UMD campus, the football and baseball stadiums, and tons of restaurant and bars, this charming home brings you close to everything Baltimore has to offer!