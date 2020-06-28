All apartments in Baltimore
704 E 43RD STREET

704 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

704 East 43rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21212
Wilson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Great four bedroom townhome with 4 bedroom all on the upper level with 1 full bath. The upper level has plus carpet and ample closet space. On the main level, your home has wood flooring and a half bathroom. Cozy kitchen to make your awesome meals in and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The basement is unfinished and offers plenty of storage.Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Section 8 Okay. Minimum credit score 580 and minimum household income of $45,000. Application fee is $45 per application. Online link to apply to make process easier, please request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 E 43RD STREET have any available units?
704 E 43RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 E 43RD STREET have?
Some of 704 E 43RD STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 E 43RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
704 E 43RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 E 43RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 E 43RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 704 E 43RD STREET offer parking?
No, 704 E 43RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 704 E 43RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 E 43RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 E 43RD STREET have a pool?
No, 704 E 43RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 704 E 43RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 704 E 43RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 704 E 43RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 E 43RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
