704 E 43RD STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Great four bedroom townhome with 4 bedroom all on the upper level with 1 full bath. The upper level has plus carpet and ample closet space. On the main level, your home has wood flooring and a half bathroom. Cozy kitchen to make your awesome meals in and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The basement is unfinished and offers plenty of storage.Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Section 8 Okay. Minimum credit score 580 and minimum household income of $45,000. Application fee is $45 per application. Online link to apply to make process easier, please request.