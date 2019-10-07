All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 7 W LEE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
7 W LEE STREET
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

7 W LEE STREET

7 W Lee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7 W Lee St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely available garden floor condo in the beautiful Otterbein community. Shady tree-lined street and still right in the middle of the action. Available immediatly for 12-36 month lease. Convenience meets quiet in the awesome, sought-after location. The condo has on space available in the parking lot behind the home and has the right to purchase parking passes from the city as well. The owner will give a discount on rent for a 3 year lease. Cats and dogs approved on a case by case basis with addition pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 W LEE STREET have any available units?
7 W LEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 7 W LEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 W LEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 W LEE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 W LEE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7 W LEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7 W LEE STREET offers parking.
Does 7 W LEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 W LEE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 W LEE STREET have a pool?
No, 7 W LEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 W LEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 W LEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 W LEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 W LEE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 W LEE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 W LEE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland