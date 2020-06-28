7 N WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GARAGE PARKING! Stunningly large 3 story home w/ the largest bedrooms you've ever seen! Master complete w/ fireplace, huge closets & private bath. 3rd level has very large sun-filled room w/ separate access to roof deck w/ amazing city views (deck does not go through second bedroom). Gourmet kitchen, extra DEN, Finished Basement, laundry, HUGE outdoor patio great for entertaining & hardwoods! *SECURITY DEPOSIT, FIRST MONTHS RENT AND LAST MONTHS RENT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING* $40 application fee per tenant over the age of 18. $60 one-time processing fee for approved groups