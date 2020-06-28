All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

7 N WASHINGTON STREET

7 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 North Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GARAGE PARKING! Stunningly large 3 story home w/ the largest bedrooms you've ever seen! Master complete w/ fireplace, huge closets & private bath. 3rd level has very large sun-filled room w/ separate access to roof deck w/ amazing city views (deck does not go through second bedroom). Gourmet kitchen, extra DEN, Finished Basement, laundry, HUGE outdoor patio great for entertaining & hardwoods! *SECURITY DEPOSIT, FIRST MONTHS RENT AND LAST MONTHS RENT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING* $40 application fee per tenant over the age of 18. $60 one-time processing fee for approved groups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 N WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
7 N WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 7 N WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 N WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 N WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7 N WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 7 N WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7 N WASHINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 7 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 N WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 N WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 7 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 N WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
