Home
Baltimore, MD
7 E HAMBURG STREET
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM
7 E HAMBURG STREET
7 East Hamburg Street
No Longer Available
Location
7 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous end unit row home in Federal Hill. Cozy, and exquisitely finished. Right at the heart of city living and restaurants. Walking distance to M&T Stadium and Camden Yards.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have any available units?
7 E HAMBURG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 7 E HAMBURG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 E HAMBURG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 E HAMBURG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET offer parking?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have a pool?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
