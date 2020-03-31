All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

7 E HAMBURG STREET

7 East Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous end unit row home in Federal Hill. Cozy, and exquisitely finished. Right at the heart of city living and restaurants. Walking distance to M&T Stadium and Camden Yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have any available units?
7 E HAMBURG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 7 E HAMBURG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 E HAMBURG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 E HAMBURG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET offer parking?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have a pool?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 E HAMBURG STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 E HAMBURG STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
