Amenities

elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator

Previously rented as a Dentist office but can be used for any other purpose. Building is largely for medical practices but need not be the same business. Best entrance is the North Front Door of the building, take elevator to the 3rd floor and find unit 206. Estimated Square Footage is 802 +/-. Office includes reception area, Receiving desk/storage, Doctor's office, 4 examination rooms, & Bath