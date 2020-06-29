All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 675 E CLEMENT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
675 E CLEMENT ST
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

675 E CLEMENT ST

675 East Clement Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

675 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom with den. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have any available units?
675 E CLEMENT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 E CLEMENT ST have?
Some of 675 E CLEMENT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 E CLEMENT ST currently offering any rent specials?
675 E CLEMENT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 E CLEMENT ST pet-friendly?
No, 675 E CLEMENT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST offer parking?
Yes, 675 E CLEMENT ST offers parking.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 E CLEMENT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have a pool?
No, 675 E CLEMENT ST does not have a pool.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have accessible units?
No, 675 E CLEMENT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 E CLEMENT ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland