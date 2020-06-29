Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 675 E CLEMENT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
675 E CLEMENT ST
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
675 E CLEMENT ST
675 East Clement Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
675 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom with den. MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have any available units?
675 E CLEMENT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 675 E CLEMENT ST have?
Some of 675 E CLEMENT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 675 E CLEMENT ST currently offering any rent specials?
675 E CLEMENT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 E CLEMENT ST pet-friendly?
No, 675 E CLEMENT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST offer parking?
Yes, 675 E CLEMENT ST offers parking.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 E CLEMENT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have a pool?
No, 675 E CLEMENT ST does not have a pool.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have accessible units?
No, 675 E CLEMENT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 675 E CLEMENT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 E CLEMENT ST has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland