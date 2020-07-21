All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

6731 Youngstown Ave

6731 Youngstown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6731 Youngstown Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Graceland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit - Property Id: 138908

$975 monthly rent. Very beautiful 2 Bedroom Apt Basement Level with covered car port parking spot. Private rear entrance. Move in condition. Practically brand new everything. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Application fee $40, No or Bad Credit is not a problem, No worries, MUST have proof income/employment, pay stubs etc. No written letters from employer Sorry! Very close to public transportation. Minutes from Bay View Hosp, Fells Point and Caton. Make this your place to stay for awhile. The bedrooms rooms are average size. Very spacious bathroom. No Pets. Please call our office. Please leave message if no answer or email us to set up a date and time to see this very nice apartment.Thank you very much!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138908p
Property Id 138908

(RLNE5035167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 Youngstown Ave have any available units?
6731 Youngstown Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6731 Youngstown Ave have?
Some of 6731 Youngstown Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 Youngstown Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6731 Youngstown Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 Youngstown Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6731 Youngstown Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6731 Youngstown Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6731 Youngstown Ave offers parking.
Does 6731 Youngstown Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6731 Youngstown Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 Youngstown Ave have a pool?
No, 6731 Youngstown Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6731 Youngstown Ave have accessible units?
No, 6731 Youngstown Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 Youngstown Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 Youngstown Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
