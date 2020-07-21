6731 Youngstown Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly carport microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom unit - Property Id: 138908



$975 monthly rent. Very beautiful 2 Bedroom Apt Basement Level with covered car port parking spot. Private rear entrance. Move in condition. Practically brand new everything. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Application fee $40, No or Bad Credit is not a problem, No worries, MUST have proof income/employment, pay stubs etc. No written letters from employer Sorry! Very close to public transportation. Minutes from Bay View Hosp, Fells Point and Caton. Make this your place to stay for awhile. The bedrooms rooms are average size. Very spacious bathroom. No Pets. Please call our office. Please leave message if no answer or email us to set up a date and time to see this very nice apartment.Thank you very much!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138908p

Property Id 138908



(RLNE5035167)