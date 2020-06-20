6530 Riverview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Colgate/Dundalk! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Colgate/Dundalk, conveniently located between Dundalk Ave & Broening Hwy. This well-maintained home has a large living room with separate dining room with neutral colors throughout. The galley kitchen leads to a patio and fully fenced yard. The upper level boasts three spacious bedrooms with a shared hall bath. Additional features include central air and storage basement with full-sized washer/dryer. Enjoy views of the shipyard and quick access to the highway.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and$25 monthly pet rent.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



