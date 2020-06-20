All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6530 Riverview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6530 Riverview Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

6530 Riverview Avenue

6530 Riverview Avenue · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6530 Riverview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6530 Riverview Avenue · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Colgate/Dundalk! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Colgate/Dundalk, conveniently located between Dundalk Ave & Broening Hwy. This well-maintained home has a large living room with separate dining room with neutral colors throughout. The galley kitchen leads to a patio and fully fenced yard. The upper level boasts three spacious bedrooms with a shared hall bath. Additional features include central air and storage basement with full-sized washer/dryer. Enjoy views of the shipyard and quick access to the highway.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and$25 monthly pet rent.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2276436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Riverview Avenue have any available units?
6530 Riverview Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 Riverview Avenue have?
Some of 6530 Riverview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Riverview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Riverview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Riverview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 Riverview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6530 Riverview Avenue offer parking?
No, 6530 Riverview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6530 Riverview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 Riverview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Riverview Avenue have a pool?
No, 6530 Riverview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6530 Riverview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6530 Riverview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Riverview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 Riverview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6530 Riverview Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity