6514 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY updated home in the county. New floors, new SS appliances, fresh paint, washer and dryer, gorgeous white kitchen with granite. HUGE 2 car garage and additional parking in rear. LARGE yard and front and back porch/patio areas. ** Please read entire description. HOME WILL BE OPEN- Tuesday June 4th from 6-7Pm. Applications will be accepted at that time. At this time, that will be the ONLY open house. YOU ARE WELCOME TO SCHEDULE N APPT PRIOR, with ANY REALTOR. REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).