Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

643 Radnor Ave

643 Radnor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

643 Radnor Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Richnor Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely gorgeous end-of-row townhouse with private backyard! This is not an investment property! Everything in this home is homeowner quality. Hardwood floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms, and a large finished basement. This home has been meticulously maintained by the homeowner and is move-in ready. Storage area in the basement with washer and dryer, covered walkout to the backyard. Private fenced in backyard with plenty of room! Covered back porch and patio. Walking distance to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Radnor Ave have any available units?
643 Radnor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Radnor Ave have?
Some of 643 Radnor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Radnor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
643 Radnor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Radnor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Radnor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 643 Radnor Ave offer parking?
No, 643 Radnor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 643 Radnor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 Radnor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Radnor Ave have a pool?
No, 643 Radnor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 643 Radnor Ave have accessible units?
No, 643 Radnor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Radnor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Radnor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
