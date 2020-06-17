643 Radnor Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely gorgeous end-of-row townhouse with private backyard! This is not an investment property! Everything in this home is homeowner quality. Hardwood floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms, and a large finished basement. This home has been meticulously maintained by the homeowner and is move-in ready. Storage area in the basement with washer and dryer, covered walkout to the backyard. Private fenced in backyard with plenty of room! Covered back porch and patio. Walking distance to public transportation.