6409 BROOK AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

READ ENTIRE REMARKS- Beautifully renovated from head to toe open concept colonial in Overlea. Abundance of space and natural light illuminating the entire house. Large rooms that can easily accommodate queen/king size beds, each with walk in closet. Gorgeous hard wood floors, embedded fire place, new stainless steel appliances, hot water heater, AC unit, furnace and roof. Long driveway, large deck and plenty of yard space for entertaining family and friend. Come see what this beauty has to offer. PLEASE NOTE- PRICE IS FOR MAIN LEVEL & TOP FLOOR (3BD, 2.5BATH), BASEMENT IS A SEPERATE UNIT FOR RENT W/LIVING ROOM, BEDROOM & FULL BATH ($900). IF INTERESTED, ENTIRE HOME IS $2550.