635 E FORT AVENUE

A renovated masterpiece with all the bells and whistles. Stunning 4/5 Bedrooms, 5 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms. This home has a serious Gourmet Kitchen with Professional Thermador Stainless Steel appliances and Warming Drawer. Multiple Decks can be accessed through the 3rd Floor Party Room with a wet bar. Unobstructed, Sweeping Water Views are just as beautiful at night as they are during the day. Property also boasts a Home Theater Room. Details include Hardwood Floors Throughout, 2 Spa Like Master Suites with separate Soaking Tubs, Walk in Showers, Lighted Mirrors, Marble Tiles, Walk In Closet, Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets, LED Lights, Multiple Zoned HVAC, 2 Hot Water Heaters and sooo much more. Can be leased Short Term & Furnished, or unfurnished.