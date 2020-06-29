All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
635 E FORT AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:10 PM

635 E FORT AVENUE

635 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

635 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
A renovated masterpiece with all the bells and whistles. Stunning 4/5 Bedrooms, 5 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms. This home has a serious Gourmet Kitchen with Professional Thermador Stainless Steel appliances and Warming Drawer. Multiple Decks can be accessed through the 3rd Floor Party Room with a wet bar. Unobstructed, Sweeping Water Views are just as beautiful at night as they are during the day. Property also boasts a Home Theater Room. Details include Hardwood Floors Throughout, 2 Spa Like Master Suites with separate Soaking Tubs, Walk in Showers, Lighted Mirrors, Marble Tiles, Walk In Closet, Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets, LED Lights, Multiple Zoned HVAC, 2 Hot Water Heaters and sooo much more. Can be leased Short Term & Furnished, or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
635 E FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 E FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 635 E FORT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
635 E FORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 635 E FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 635 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 635 E FORT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 635 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 E FORT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 635 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 635 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 635 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 635 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 E FORT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

