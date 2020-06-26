634 South Monroe Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A nice rehabbed house with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just updated in 2019. New kitchen with new cabinets. Finished basement which has the 4th bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms except basement. New Flooring on all Three floors. Parking pad in back of house with Rear door entrance to house. Upstairs deck access from third bedroom. It's a 100% Lead-Free Certified home. Great location near park with easy access to I95, 295,,and 695.

