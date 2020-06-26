All apartments in Baltimore
634 South Monroe Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:23 PM

634 South Monroe Street

634 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

634 South Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
A nice rehabbed house with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just updated in 2019. New kitchen with new cabinets. Finished basement which has the 4th bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms except basement. New Flooring on all Three floors. Parking pad in back of house with Rear door entrance to house. Upstairs deck access from third bedroom. It's a 100% Lead-Free Certified home. Great location near park with easy access to I95, 295,,and 695.
Nice rehabbed 4 bedroom 2 bath Row House with finished basement that has 4th bedroom. Ceiling fans in all bedroom except basement. 100% certified lead free home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 South Monroe Street have any available units?
634 South Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 South Monroe Street have?
Some of 634 South Monroe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 South Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
634 South Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 South Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 634 South Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 634 South Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 634 South Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 634 South Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 South Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 South Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 634 South Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 634 South Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 634 South Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 634 South Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 South Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
