hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A lovely 2-story row home with basement offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. As you enter this home, you will be impressed by the gleaming wood floor. Living room, Dining Room and Kitchen with breakfast nook, opens to rear mud room and fenced yard. Lost of natural light and ample closet space. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation, John Hopkins and Loyola Universities

Renter pays all Utilities.