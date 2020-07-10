All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

625 W 33rd St

625 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 West 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Room in very large row house that backs up to Wyman Park in Hampden. The bedroom is in the basement and has its own private bathroom. Room is furnished or unfurnished, whichever you prefer.

Lease is month-to-month so there's no long-term commitment.

Rent is $575/month plus $75 utilities (includes everything -- TV, water, electric, WiFi).

If interested, please get in touch and I'll be happy to answer any questions and show you the place. (No need to ask if the room is available; if this post is still up, a room is available)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 W 33rd St have any available units?
625 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 W 33rd St have?
Some of 625 W 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
625 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 W 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 625 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 625 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 625 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 W 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 625 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 625 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 625 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 625 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 W 33rd St has units with dishwashers.

