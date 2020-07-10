625 W 33rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access dogs allowed

Room in very large row house that backs up to Wyman Park in Hampden. The bedroom is in the basement and has its own private bathroom. Room is furnished or unfurnished, whichever you prefer.



Lease is month-to-month so there's no long-term commitment.



Rent is $575/month plus $75 utilities (includes everything -- TV, water, electric, WiFi).



If interested, please get in touch and I'll be happy to answer any questions and show you the place. (No need to ask if the room is available; if this post is still up, a room is available)