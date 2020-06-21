6204 Tramore Rd

Amenities

Large 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse. This gem is just waiting for you to rent. Large light and bright living room with gleaming hardwood floors and fresh paint. You will be able to get the entire into the dining room for any meal. The galley kitchen with cherry cabinets beckons you to cook to your hearts content. Off the kitchen is a large deck for you to relax or even BBQ. The second floor has 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a good size full bath. Call the gang over for the game in this finished basement. No need to mess up the rest of the house. The basement has a bath and laundry hook ups in the rear. Great fenced in back yard. Plenty of storage throughout the house. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1375/ Month + Utilities.