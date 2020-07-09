All apartments in Baltimore
619 Hillview Rd

619 Hillview Road · No Longer Available
Location

619 Hillview Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house. Short walk to public transit. $1300.00/mo, $650.00 security deposit. Call Keenan at 410-493-9260. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. The house is in final stages of renovations and will be move in ready by February 1st. Pictures show renovations made to bathroom and the kitchen. A viewing can still be schedule to get an idea of what the house will look like when completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Hillview Rd have any available units?
619 Hillview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 619 Hillview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
619 Hillview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Hillview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Hillview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 619 Hillview Rd offer parking?
No, 619 Hillview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 619 Hillview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Hillview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Hillview Rd have a pool?
No, 619 Hillview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 619 Hillview Rd have accessible units?
No, 619 Hillview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Hillview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Hillview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Hillview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Hillview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

