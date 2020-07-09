619 Hillview Rd

Amenities

Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house. Short walk to public transit. $1300.00/mo, $650.00 security deposit. Call Keenan at 410-493-9260. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. The house is in final stages of renovations and will be move in ready by February 1st. Pictures show renovations made to bathroom and the kitchen. A viewing can still be schedule to get an idea of what the house will look like when completed.