619 E 41st St

Beautiful Three Bedroom Rental - Baltimore City Charmer!



3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bathrooms:



This classy duplex sits on a quiet Baltimore street. It is fully renovated with an open concept first floor. The kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook which opens up to a large, hardwood dining and living room area.



The top floor has brand new, plush carpet with a glorious master bedroom that boasts a bay window and dual closets. The full bathroom is upgraded with a combination shower & jet tub.



This property also includes a washer & dryer and a great basement for dry storage.



This is a must see today, it will not be on the rental market long.



