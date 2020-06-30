All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

619 E 41st St

619 East 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 East 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Three Bedroom Rental - Baltimore City Charmer!

3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bathrooms:

This classy duplex sits on a quiet Baltimore street. It is fully renovated with an open concept first floor. The kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook which opens up to a large, hardwood dining and living room area.

The top floor has brand new, plush carpet with a glorious master bedroom that boasts a bay window and dual closets. The full bathroom is upgraded with a combination shower & jet tub.

This property also includes a washer & dryer and a great basement for dry storage.

This is a must see today, it will not be on the rental market long.

(RLNE4453788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 E 41st St have any available units?
619 E 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 E 41st St have?
Some of 619 E 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 E 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
619 E 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 E 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 619 E 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 619 E 41st St offer parking?
No, 619 E 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 619 E 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 E 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 E 41st St have a pool?
No, 619 E 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 619 E 41st St have accessible units?
No, 619 E 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 619 E 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 E 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.

