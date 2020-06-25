All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

618 S. Curley Street

618 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3BR/3 Full Bath WITH PARKING - Charming 3 Bedroom and 3 Full Bath available in the heart of Canton with PARKING PAD.

FREE JULY RENT!!!!
Get July rent free with 13 month lease signed by July 15th.

Note the layout:
-2 Bedrooms upstairs with 2 Full baths
-3rd Full size bedroom/den/office on the basement level along with Full bath
-Basement provides ample storage space.
-Ideal for roommates or families as each bedroom has it's own full bath!

This updated home offers historic beauty with modern amenities including Central AC/Heat, Dishwasher, Gas range, Granite counter tops, Microwave, Washer and Dryer PLUS Off Street parking!

Walking distance to Canton Square, Patterson Park and Fells Point. Easily accessible to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Bayview, and 95.

Pets permitted on a case by case basis. No smoking permitted. Available partially furnished.

-Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, clean criminal background check.
-Renter's Insurance required
-One Month Security deposit
-Utilities not included

(RLNE4874288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 S. Curley Street have any available units?
618 S. Curley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 S. Curley Street have?
Some of 618 S. Curley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 S. Curley Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 S. Curley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 S. Curley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 S. Curley Street is pet friendly.
Does 618 S. Curley Street offer parking?
Yes, 618 S. Curley Street offers parking.
Does 618 S. Curley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 S. Curley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 S. Curley Street have a pool?
No, 618 S. Curley Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 S. Curley Street have accessible units?
No, 618 S. Curley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 S. Curley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 S. Curley Street has units with dishwashers.
