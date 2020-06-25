618 S. Curley Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3BR/3 Full Bath WITH PARKING - Charming 3 Bedroom and 3 Full Bath available in the heart of Canton with PARKING PAD.



FREE JULY RENT!!!!

Get July rent free with 13 month lease signed by July 15th.



Note the layout:

-2 Bedrooms upstairs with 2 Full baths

-3rd Full size bedroom/den/office on the basement level along with Full bath

-Basement provides ample storage space.

-Ideal for roommates or families as each bedroom has it's own full bath!



This updated home offers historic beauty with modern amenities including Central AC/Heat, Dishwasher, Gas range, Granite counter tops, Microwave, Washer and Dryer PLUS Off Street parking!



Walking distance to Canton Square, Patterson Park and Fells Point. Easily accessible to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Bayview, and 95.



Pets permitted on a case by case basis. No smoking permitted. Available partially furnished.



-Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, clean criminal background check.

-Renter's Insurance required

-One Month Security deposit

-Utilities not included



(RLNE4874288)