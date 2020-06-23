618 S Bethel St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Urban living in the heart of Fells Point! Adorable 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath vintage townhouse for rent. Steps from Broadway Market, Shops and Restaurants in Fells Point and easy stroll to Harbor East. Great location for Hopkins employees and students.



Property Highlights:

- Newly renovated

- Granite counter tops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Washer/dryer

- Energy efficient instant tankless hot water heater

- Central air conditioning

- Wood floors

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT if move in by 5/1.



No Cats Allowed



