Baltimore, MD
618 S Bethel St
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

618 S Bethel St

618 South Bethel Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 South Bethel Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Urban living in the heart of Fells Point! Adorable 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath vintage townhouse for rent. Steps from Broadway Market, Shops and Restaurants in Fells Point and easy stroll to Harbor East. Great location for Hopkins employees and students.

Property Highlights:
- Newly renovated
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer/dryer
- Energy efficient instant tankless hot water heater
- Central air conditioning
- Wood floors
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT if move in by 5/1.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4781766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 S Bethel St have any available units?
618 S Bethel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 S Bethel St have?
Some of 618 S Bethel St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 S Bethel St currently offering any rent specials?
618 S Bethel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 S Bethel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 S Bethel St is pet friendly.
Does 618 S Bethel St offer parking?
No, 618 S Bethel St does not offer parking.
Does 618 S Bethel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 S Bethel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 S Bethel St have a pool?
No, 618 S Bethel St does not have a pool.
Does 618 S Bethel St have accessible units?
No, 618 S Bethel St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 S Bethel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 S Bethel St does not have units with dishwashers.
