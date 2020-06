Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated fireplace

Location! Cute 3BR/2BA cape with large back yard available for rent. Min. 12 months, would like someone longer. Large living room with woodburning fireplace. Separate dining room, eat in kitchen and first floor bedroom or use as den. Unfinished basement has W/D hookup and lots of storage space or room for kids to play. Bathrooms are updated. Kitchen has space for table. Yard is flat & large.