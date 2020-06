Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Make this renovated townhouse home! Upon entry, you are greeted with brand new engineered wood foyer and gallery style living room and dining room. As you continue to move to the rear of the home you enter into large renovated kitchen with island stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinet. Great for cooking and entertaining. On the Bedroom level, this property features 3 beautiful large bedrooms with brand new carpet, and tall ceilings and immense natural lighting and 1 Large Renovated bathroom large enough. Lastly in house washer & dryer with private entrance on the side of the house.