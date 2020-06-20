6105 Fair Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 3BR Cape Cod Available Now! - You don't want to miss this beautifully renovated Single Family Cape Cod in the sought after Hamilton/Gardenville area. This gorgeous house boasts 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath on the main level and a partially finished basement. The kitchen features beautiful granite and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been recently renovated with stunning black and white patterned tile and brand new designer vanity. This awesome house won't last long, so call today!



(RLNE4717484)