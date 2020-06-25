Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer in common basement.
Minimum qualifications: $400/week verifiable take home pay (or 1400/month if retired or on SSI) No past evictions. 2 years rental history 2 years employment (unless retired or on SSI) Able to get BGE in your own name OK with home visit at your current residence
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 Arsan Ave - 2 have any available units?
610 Arsan Ave - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
What amenities does 610 Arsan Ave - 2 have?
Some of 610 Arsan Ave - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Arsan Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
610 Arsan Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.