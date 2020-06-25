610 Arsan Ave - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer in common basement.



Minimum qualifications:

$400/week verifiable take home pay (or 1400/month if retired or on SSI)

No past evictions.

2 years rental history

2 years employment (unless retired or on SSI)

Able to get BGE in your own name

OK with home visit at your current residence