609 S LUZERNE AVENUE

609 South Luzerne Avenue · (410) 823-0033
Location

609 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is VACANT and can be shown during the quarantine. Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome built in 2012, with 2 car attached garage and 2 additional driveway parking spaces. Entry level boasts light and airy foyer, bedroom with full bath, laundry room and 2 car garage. The main level's open floor plan features expansive living and dining areas, with a chef's kitchen that flows to a balcony, perfect for outdoor grilling and dining. Two generously sized upper level bedrooms, each with their own luxury bath and spacious closets, complete the floorplan. The fabulous roof top deck has spectacular views of nearby Patterson Park, the Inner Harbor, and Johns Hopkins Medical Center. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
609 S LUZERNE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE have?
Some of 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
609 S LUZERNE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
