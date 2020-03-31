609 S LUZERNE AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

This home is VACANT and can be shown during the quarantine. Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome built in 2012, with 2 car attached garage and 2 additional driveway parking spaces. Entry level boasts light and airy foyer, bedroom with full bath, laundry room and 2 car garage. The main level's open floor plan features expansive living and dining areas, with a chef's kitchen that flows to a balcony, perfect for outdoor grilling and dining. Two generously sized upper level bedrooms, each with their own luxury bath and spacious closets, complete the floorplan. The fabulous roof top deck has spectacular views of nearby Patterson Park, the Inner Harbor, and Johns Hopkins Medical Center. Welcome Home!