605 S Eaton St.
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

605 S Eaton St.

605 South Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
605 S Eaton St. Available 08/16/19 605 S. Eaton St. - Lovely 2 possible 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill - Lovely large 2 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill. First floor has open concept with beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has appliances including: gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Mud room on the first floor. Two large carpeted bedrooms and bathrooms. Basement has finished room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom and full bath. Plenty of room for storage. Fenced in yard. Available Mid-August. $1650/month + utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S Eaton St. have any available units?
605 S Eaton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 S Eaton St. have?
Some of 605 S Eaton St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S Eaton St. currently offering any rent specials?
605 S Eaton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S Eaton St. pet-friendly?
No, 605 S Eaton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 605 S Eaton St. offer parking?
No, 605 S Eaton St. does not offer parking.
Does 605 S Eaton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 S Eaton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S Eaton St. have a pool?
No, 605 S Eaton St. does not have a pool.
Does 605 S Eaton St. have accessible units?
No, 605 S Eaton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S Eaton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 S Eaton St. has units with dishwashers.
