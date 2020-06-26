Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

605 S Eaton St. Available 08/16/19 605 S. Eaton St. - Lovely 2 possible 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill - Lovely large 2 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill. First floor has open concept with beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has appliances including: gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Mud room on the first floor. Two large carpeted bedrooms and bathrooms. Basement has finished room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom and full bath. Plenty of room for storage. Fenced in yard. Available Mid-August. $1650/month + utilities.



