Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

604 S Glover St

604 South Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 South Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Spacious 3 Bedroom with 4 car parking! - Property Id: 94551

3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4 car parking - 2 car garage with 2 spots behind it, balcony off the living room & rooftop deck that spans the full length of the house. This rowhome is 17 feet wide with great space for entertaining. All bedrooms have an attached bath, so it is perfect for a family or 3-4 roommates. It is part of a 16-home HOA where all of the homes surround a safe & private parking lot. Available early-mid June. Please contact me for more details.
Property Id 94551

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 S Glover St have any available units?
604 S Glover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 S Glover St have?
Some of 604 S Glover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 S Glover St currently offering any rent specials?
604 S Glover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 S Glover St pet-friendly?
No, 604 S Glover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 604 S Glover St offer parking?
Yes, 604 S Glover St offers parking.
Does 604 S Glover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 S Glover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 S Glover St have a pool?
No, 604 S Glover St does not have a pool.
Does 604 S Glover St have accessible units?
No, 604 S Glover St does not have accessible units.
Does 604 S Glover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 S Glover St has units with dishwashers.
