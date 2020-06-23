602 Fagley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Take a look at this gorgeous two bed with possible third, featuring two full bathrooms, a finished basement, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and more! Enjoy the breeze on the beautiful, cozy enclosed front porch. Or spend time with friends on the patio in the back of the house! This home is a dream come true for city lovers and even includes a washer and dryer. What more could you ask for? Small dogs and cats welcome with pet deposit. Income must be $75,600 annually. No evictions. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please contact Eileen for showings at 443-889-1823.