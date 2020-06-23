All apartments in Baltimore
602 Fagley St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

602 Fagley St

602 South Fagley Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 South Fagley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Take a look at this gorgeous two bed with possible third, featuring two full bathrooms, a finished basement, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and more! Enjoy the breeze on the beautiful, cozy enclosed front porch. Or spend time with friends on the patio in the back of the house! This home is a dream come true for city lovers and even includes a washer and dryer. What more could you ask for? Small dogs and cats welcome with pet deposit. Income must be $75,600 annually. No evictions. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please contact Eileen for showings at 443-889-1823.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Fagley St have any available units?
602 Fagley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Fagley St have?
Some of 602 Fagley St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Fagley St currently offering any rent specials?
602 Fagley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Fagley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Fagley St is pet friendly.
Does 602 Fagley St offer parking?
No, 602 Fagley St does not offer parking.
Does 602 Fagley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Fagley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Fagley St have a pool?
No, 602 Fagley St does not have a pool.
Does 602 Fagley St have accessible units?
No, 602 Fagley St does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Fagley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Fagley St does not have units with dishwashers.
