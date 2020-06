Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom duplex in Chinquapin Park-Belvedere



Property Highlights:

- Newly renovated with new carpet and fresh paint

- Quiet neighborhood located conveniently between Towson and Baltimore

- Enjoy nearby park, golf course, shopping and more

- Tenant is not responsible for lawn maintenance

- Ample Parking

- No pets allowed

- No smoking on property



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4623642)