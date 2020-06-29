All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
6007 EDNA AVENUE
6007 EDNA AVENUE

6007 Edna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Edna Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful and bright! Newly rehabbed and ready to rent in 2020, this second floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment is looking for its first new tenants. Enjoy worry free living with granite countertops and all new appliances in a kitchen you will love to show off to your friends and family. Plenty of living space in the family room with many layout options for your furniture. With 2 bedrooms you have the option of making one an office or guest bedroom. There is also plenty of private backyard space for entertaining throughout the year. With off street parking in a quiet neighborhood, coming and going is a breeze. You can walk to many restaurants and conveniences as well as public transportation on Harford Road. Groceries and shopping are just a few blocks away and 695 access is a few minutes drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 EDNA AVENUE have any available units?
6007 EDNA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 EDNA AVENUE have?
Some of 6007 EDNA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 EDNA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6007 EDNA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 EDNA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6007 EDNA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6007 EDNA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6007 EDNA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6007 EDNA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 EDNA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 EDNA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6007 EDNA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6007 EDNA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6007 EDNA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 EDNA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 EDNA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
