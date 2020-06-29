6007 EDNA AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and bright! Newly rehabbed and ready to rent in 2020, this second floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment is looking for its first new tenants. Enjoy worry free living with granite countertops and all new appliances in a kitchen you will love to show off to your friends and family. Plenty of living space in the family room with many layout options for your furniture. With 2 bedrooms you have the option of making one an office or guest bedroom. There is also plenty of private backyard space for entertaining throughout the year. With off street parking in a quiet neighborhood, coming and going is a breeze. You can walk to many restaurants and conveniences as well as public transportation on Harford Road. Groceries and shopping are just a few blocks away and 695 access is a few minutes drive.