Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

5910 The Alameda

Location

5910 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Second floor apartment with updated appliances and new paint! - Up for rent we have a nice second floor apartment with updated appliances and new flooring and paint! Here are the features that make this unit great:

1.) 2 Bedrooms
2.) 1 Bathroom
3.) New hardwood flooring
4.) Second floor, private entrance
5.) great location, close to shopping and highway
6.) Central air and heat!
7.) Additional storage available in the basement area with locked access to your unit
8.) Nice back yard
9.) Stainless steel appliances and new cabinets!

Come and schedule a viewing today before it's gone! Vouchers are welcome in this unit.

call 443-247-0001 to make an appointment!

More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5348543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 The Alameda have any available units?
5910 The Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 The Alameda have?
Some of 5910 The Alameda's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 The Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
5910 The Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 The Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 5910 The Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5910 The Alameda offer parking?
No, 5910 The Alameda does not offer parking.
Does 5910 The Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 The Alameda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 The Alameda have a pool?
No, 5910 The Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 5910 The Alameda have accessible units?
No, 5910 The Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 The Alameda have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 The Alameda does not have units with dishwashers.

