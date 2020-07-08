5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

BEAUTIFULLY renovated 2-bedroom upper floor luxury apartment! The owner has completely updated, and taken meticulous care of this apartment home. All it's waiting for is your love and family to make it your home. Set on a large serene lot, you can feel great about coming home everyday, cooking in your gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, and relaxing in your spacious living room. The two bedrooms are spacious as well. The owner has left out no detail with this one, so don't miss out! Schedule a showing TODAY!!! (More photos will be uploaded soon)