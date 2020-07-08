All apartments in Baltimore
5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE
5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE

5820 Royal Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Royal Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY renovated 2-bedroom upper floor luxury apartment! The owner has completely updated, and taken meticulous care of this apartment home. All it's waiting for is your love and family to make it your home. Set on a large serene lot, you can feel great about coming home everyday, cooking in your gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, and relaxing in your spacious living room. The two bedrooms are spacious as well. The owner has left out no detail with this one, so don't miss out! Schedule a showing TODAY!!! (More photos will be uploaded soon)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE have any available units?
5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

