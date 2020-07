Amenities

This 2 bedroom with one bathroom apartment has two private entrances and its own deck off of the kitchen. There is a a large driveway big enough for 3 cars. The deck overlooks the back yard making a wonderful place to drink morning coffee or enjoy dinner under the stars. The storage in the basement is shared with the 1st floor apartment and has a private entrance as well. The washer and dryer are shared as well.