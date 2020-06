Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Rustic Cape Cod in Mt. Washington! Well cared for w/new windows and plenty of character. Hardwood in the upper levels, tree top views and a cozy basement perfect for an office or playroom. Spacious living room w/ fireplace and large bay window. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. This home will charm all your guests. Don't miss this unique opportunity to forget you live in the city!